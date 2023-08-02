Two teenagers swept away in River Kunhar

MANSEHRA - Two young lives were tragically lost as two teenagers were swept away by the gushing waves of the River Kunhar in separate incidents today. The incident has left the local community in an environment of grief and sorrow.

One of the victims was a 14-year-old girl, who had recently returned from the UK to spend her summer vacation at a relative’s home in Garhi Habibullah. While visiting the picturesque banks of River Kunhar, she was attempting to take a selfie when an unfortunate slip caused her to fall into the river, and she was swiftly carried away by the fast-moving water. Despite the rescue divers’ courageous efforts, her lifeless body was recovered after a challenging search.

In the second incident, a 19-year-old youth named Muhammad Dildar, son of Muhammad Yaqoob and hailing from Hisari was enjoying a bath in River Kunhar near the old bridge of Garhi Habibullah when he too was carried away by the powerful current. Rescue teams are tirelessly searching for his body to bring closure to his grieving family. As the search for Muhammad Dildar continues, the focus remains on coming together as a community to prevent similar tragedies and ensure the safety of all individuals near the River Kunhar and other water bodies.