Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two teenagers swept away in River Kunhar

Agencies
August 02, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MANSEHRA   -   Two young lives were tragically lost as two teenagers were swept away by the gushing waves of the River Kunhar in separate incidents today. The incident has left the local community in an environment of grief and sorrow.

One of the victims was a 14-year-old girl, who had recently returned from the UK to spend her summer vacation at a relative’s home in Garhi Habibullah. While visiting the picturesque banks of River Kunhar, she was attempting to take a selfie when an unfortunate slip caused her to fall into the river, and she was swiftly carried away by the fast-moving water. Despite the rescue divers’ courageous efforts, her lifeless body was recovered after a challenging search.

In the second incident, a 19-year-old youth named Muhammad Dildar, son of Muhammad Yaqoob and hailing from Hisari was enjoying a bath in River Kunhar near the old bridge of Garhi Habibullah when he too was carried away by the powerful current. Rescue teams are tirelessly searching for his body to bring closure to his grieving family. As the search for Muhammad Dildar continues, the focus remains on coming together as a community to prevent similar tragedies and ensure the safety of all individuals near the River Kunhar and other water bodies.

Delegation of under training officers and faculty members visit Safe City

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1690866746.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023