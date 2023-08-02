UAF signs LoI with QAU to promote Pak-China agro collaboration

ISLAMABAD - The University of Faisalabad (UAF) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Qingdao Agricultural University (QAU) to carry out academic exchange and cooperation in teaching, research, and training for the advancement and dissemination of learning.

Both institutions agree to encourage exchanges of faculty and staff, students, joint research activities, and the exchange of academic materials based on their respective resources and needs, Gwadar Pro reported.

During the signing ceremony, Prof Dr Tian Yike, Vice President of QAU, presented an overview of the university’s discipline building, personnel training, and international cooperation efforts.

He expressed QAU’s willingness to engage in indepth cooperation and exchanges with UAF to contribute jointly to the implementation of the ‘Belt and Road Initiative,’ especially the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In his video speech, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor of UAF, praised the achievements made in the construction and development of QAU in recent years.

He expressed his willingness to work with QAU to promote faculty and student exchanges and academic cooperation. He also sincerely invited QAU’s university leaders to visit UAF.