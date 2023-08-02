Unidentified assailant shoots Multan Police constable dead

MULTAN - A constable was shot dead by an unidentified motorcy­clist near the kidney centre in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, Muhammad Arshad was moving toward Bahawalpur Bypass around 3am when the criminal fired his back and killed him on the spot. The deceased was appointed at Shah Shamsh police station.

Soon after receiving the in­formation, police officers in­cluding SP City Hassan Raza, SP Operations Muhammad Imran, SP Cantt Ali Raza, DSP Mumtazabad Qalb Saj­jad, and SHO Shah Shamsh police station reached the spot.

SP City Hassan Raza told media that the entire area was cordoned off to locate the accused. He said mul­tiple teams were constituted to arrest the accused in­volved in the murder.

According to him, Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar took strict notice of the killing by seeking a report from CPO Multan about the murder.

88 POWER PILFERERS NABBED IN A DAY IN SOUTH PUNJAB

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 88 power pilferers dur­ing separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO of­ficial said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompa­nying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Baha­walnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 146,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs2.9 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against three power pilferers over Involvement in body of me­tres, direct supply, installing loop in metres, slowing down metres, metre dead stop and metre screen wash.

POWER THEFT DETECTED AT CANTEEN, FIR REGISTERED

The Parks and Horticul­ture Authority (PHA) Direc­tor General (DG) Asif Rauf Khan and special task force MEPCO detected power theft while taking action at the canteen in Aam Khas Bagh and got registered case against the culprit.

According to details, Parks and Horticulture Authority employee Aqil Qureshi took the canteen on lease with name of brother Asif Raza.

The PHA and MEPCO teams jointly raided and caught power theft and took the metre and other wires into custody and got an FIR registered. Fine of Rs1 mil­lion was also imposed on the owner of the canteen.

On this occasion, PHA DG Asif Rauf Khan said that il­legal activities would not be tolerated and department has adopted a zero toler­ance policy for such activi­ties. The employees who found negligent in their duties have also been sus­pended and added that such elements will be dealt with iron hands in future also.