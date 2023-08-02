Water level rising at Kotri barrage

HYDERABAD - The water level at the Kotri Barrage, the last engineer­ing structure on Indus river before the Arabian sea, has been constantly rising with a low flood of 182,000 cu­secs recorded on Tuesday. According to the irrigation authorities, the water level increased by 13,129 cusecs in a span of 12 hours by 6 pm. They were releas­ing 144,900 cusecs in the barrage’s downstream by Tuesday evening while the remaining water was be­ing discharged in the bar­rage’s 4 canals including KB Feeder, Phuleli, Pinyari and Akram canals. The au­thorities expect that more than 300,000 cusecs water would reach the barrage in next 6 to 7 days.