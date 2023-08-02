Work underway to convert Orange Train stations to solar power

LAHORE - The Orange Line train has crossed the milestone of 100 million rides so far after being operational. Work on the project to convert train stations to solar power is in full swing.
This was stated by Mr Li Chen, CEO of Orange Line Train System, in a briefing.
It is worth to mention here that for the first time, Pakistani journalists are being given a 4-day visit to the CPEC projects in Punjab, organised by the Chinese Consulate in Lahore and Institute of International Relations and Media Research.
On the first day, the delegation reached the Orange Line train system.
“Pakistan is a country of talented people, it is necessary to provide them with opportunities for development. Pakistani engineers have proved their skills by successfully running the Orange Line project. China will continue to support Pakistan in every development project,” said Mr. Lee Chen.
On the occasion, Deputy GM Orange Line Umar Chishti said that Orange Line train is providing affordable and comfortable travel facilities to the citizens of Lahore. More than Rs7 per kilometre subsidy is being given to citizens in Orange Line. The Orange Line train project was constructed under CPEC. China completed the Orange Train project in a third of the budget compared to other global companies. He further said that the preparation of spare parts has been started at the local level to reduce the ongoing costs to make the Orange Train a viable project. After the success of the Orange Line, the Blue Line and Purple Line projects are also in progress. During the 3 years, there was no technical breakdown or accident in the Orange Line, he maintained.