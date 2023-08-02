Wednesday, August 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Work underway to convert Orange Train stations to solar power

Khawar Abbas Sandhu
August 02, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Orange Line train has crossed the milestone of 100 million rides so far after being operational. Work on the proj­ect to convert train stations to solar power is in full swing. 

This was stated by Mr Li Chen, CEO of Orange Line Train System, in a briefing. 

It is worth to mention here that for the first time, Pakistani journalists are being given a 4-day visit to the CPEC projects in Punjab, organised by the Chi­nese Consulate in Lahore and Institute of International Rela­tions and Media Research.

On the first day, the delega­tion reached the Orange Line train system. 

“Pakistan is a country of tal­ented people, it is necessary to provide them with opportu­nities for development. Paki­stani engineers have proved their skills by successfully run­ning the Orange Line project. China will continue to support Pakistan in every development project,” said Mr. Lee Chen. 

Marriyum felicitates Talal on expiry of his five-year disqualification sentence

On the occasion, Deputy GM Orange Line Umar Chishti said that Orange Line train is provid­ing affordable and comfortable travel facilities to the citizens of Lahore. More than Rs7 per ki­lometre subsidy is being given to citizens in Orange Line. The Orange Line train project was constructed under CPEC. China completed the Orange Train project in a third of the budget compared to other global com­panies. He further said that the preparation of spare parts has been started at the local level to reduce the ongoing costs to make the Orange Train a viable project. After the success of the Orange Line, the Blue Line and Purple Line projects are also in progress. During the 3 years, there was no technical break­down or accident in the Orange Line, he maintained.

Tags:

Khawar Abbas Sandhu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1690954531.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023