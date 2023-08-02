World junior squash champion Hamza Khan calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s squash sensation Hamza Khan called on Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Hamza returned to Pakistan on Tuesday following a remarkable triumph in World Junior Squash Championship held in Melbourne, Australia. While speaking at the occasion, Chief of the Air Staff, who is also President of Pakistan Squash Federation, lauded the brilliant performance of the young Squash star.

The Air Chief said, “The nation is proud of Hamza Khan who brought laurels to the country by winning the World Championship after 36 years. Such players are an asset for the country and a beacon for other youngsters to emulate. “We have introduced a systematic profiling process of young talent which would go a long way in professional grooming of our squash players through assessment of their physical and technical skills, as well as their mental and emotional attributes.”

The Air Chief also gave special instructions to Director General Administration to provide all out logistic and administrative support to the rising star in order to facilitate his training in lines with modern parameters to prepare for the upcoming World Squash Championship in the month of November, 2023. He wished Hamza Khan all the best for World Squash Championship and expressed his belief that Hamza would be able to replicate his success in the upcoming tournament as well.

Chief of the Air Staff reiterated his resolve that the PSF under the patronage of PAF would continue to take revolutionary steps for the promotion of Squash in the country. He also commended the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players. He also appreciated the PSF in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of squash and hoped that Pakistan, with the sheer hard work and sincere efforts of its players like Hamza Khan, would once again rule the world of squash. Chief of the Air Staff also thanked and appreciated Chief of Army Staff for taking special interest in the uplift of sports in Pakistan.

Hamza Khan expressed his gratitude towards Chief of the Air Staff for his invaluable support in revitalizing the sport of Squash and making his dreams a reality. During the meeting, Hamza also commended the innumerable initiatives undertaken by the PSF for promotion of squash, which included the development of state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, provision of quality coaching and the establishment of prestigious squash academies.

He added that these strategic initiatives patronized by Pakistan Air Force have played a pivotal role in reclaiming the sport’s prominence and achieving significant milestones at the international level.