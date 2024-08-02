Friday, August 02, 2024
10 Charsadda cops dismissed after prisoner escape

Our Staff Reporter
August 02, 2024
Charsadda   -    An inquiry into the escape of a prisoner from a police van has led to the dismissal of 10 police constables. District Police Officer (DPO) Masood Ahmed initiated the inquiry, which was conducted by a committee led by an SP investigation.

The incident occurred on June 13, 2024, when the Charsadda police were transporting Wali Muhammad, a suspect in murder and attempted murder cases, back to Mardan Jail from court. During the transfer, Wali Muhammad managed to escape. Wali Muhammad was subsequently killed in a police encounter a few days after his escape during an attempted re-arrest.

DPO Masood Ahmed formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

The inquiry found Sarbuland, Shahid, Shakir, Waris, Luqman, Atif, Farhad, Saifullah, Zahir, and Hussain Irshad guilty of negligence.

As a result, the DPO ordered their immediate dismissal from service.

Our Staff Reporter

