Friday, August 02, 2024
2 killed, 2 injured in bike-tractor collision in Nankana

Agencies
August 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

NANKANA   -   Two children were killed, while a man and a girl sustained serious injuries on Thursday when a motorcycle collided with a tractor in Nankana Sahib. According to private news channel, a high-speed motorcycle collided with a tractor in the dark on Shahkot Road, as a result of the accident, six-year-old Abira and his four-year-old brother Ahmed died. 7-year-old Arha and her 45-year-old father Zulfikar were seriously injured in the accident. According to rescue officials, the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

Agencies

