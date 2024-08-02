2 killed, 2 injured in bike-tractor collision in Nankana

NANKANA - Two children were killed, while a man and a girl sustained serious injuries on Thursday when a motorcycle collided with a tractor in Nankana Sahib. According to private news channel, a high-speed motorcycle collided with a tractor in the dark on Shahkot Road, as a result of the accident, six-year-old Abira and his four-year-old brother Ahmed died. 7-year-old Arha and her 45-year-old father Zulfikar were seriously injured in the accident. According to rescue officials, the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.