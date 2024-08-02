5pc cut in public transport fare in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Following reduction in petrol and diesel prices, the passenger and goods transporters have agreed to reduce fares by 5 per cent. A meeting, held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Malik Muhammad Tahir, was participated by the city transporters and informed by them that they were ready to pass on the benefit of reduction in fuel prices to the public. The government reduced price of diesel by Rs 10.86 per litre and petrol by Rs 6.17 per litre. The DRTA secretary ordered that banners inscribed with announcement about fare reduction should be hung at the ticket booking points. The secretary emphasised that action would be taken against transporters who would violate rules regarding fares. Passengers could file complaints in case of excess fares, he added.

Two convicted in drug peddling case

Additional district & sessions judge Rai Liaqat Ali on Thursday convicted two accused with a total fine of Rs600,000 in a drug peddling case. According to the prosecution, convicts- Muhammad Asrar and Jabbar were arrested by Phularwan police red-handed while trafficking 9 kg opium. The court awarded 15-year jail term to Asrar with a fine of Rs 500,000 and nine-year sentence to Jabbar with a fine Rs 100,000.

Man killed after falling from pole

A man was killed after falling from a pole in the jurisdiction of Sadar police station here on Thursday. The Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Shoaib, 22, was installing a pana-flex on the pole when he slipped and fell down. He died on the spot after receiving head injuries. The Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.

Meeting discusses ‘Socio-Economic Registry Programme

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya chaired a review meeting on Thursday regarding the progress on socioeconomic registry programme, held at the DC office committee room. Chief Executive Officer Malik Tariq Abbas, DEO Secondary Attique-ur-Rehman Shah, District Sports Officer Mumtaz Khan, and Deputy Director of Local Government Habibullah Khan participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the CEO of Education informed the meeting that a total of 550 data operators were performing their duties at 112 registration centers, and more than 323,000 people were registered from over 73,000 deserving families. The DC directed the CEO of Education and Education department officers that the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Program is a revolutionary step for the welfare of poor people, so all efforts should be made for its success.

He emphasized that accurate data should be ensured for people coming to the registration center so that deserving individuals could benefit maximally from government initiatives.