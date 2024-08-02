Ancient Koocha Hussain Shah being restored in Walled City

LAHORE - The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is restoring the ancient Koocha Hussain Shah located behind the Wazir Khan Mosque which would be completed by end 2024. As per the history provided by the WCLA, the neighborhood was named after the person Hussain Shah, renowned for his ability to treat eye infections and illness. He was reputed to possess a surma (kohl) that could even restore lost vision or blindness. Additionally, he served as the warden of Rezakar team before the establishment of Pakistan. Project In-Charge Mubashir Hassan explained that at present the restoration work was underway to revive the historical significance of the houses, street infrastructure, and other features around the Wazir Khan Mosque. “The ADP scheme for Koocha Hussain Shah was approved in 2021 and funding provided by the Punjab government is being used for the rehabilitation project”, Mubashar added. He further mentioned that the rehabilitation included the restoration of 31 buildings and 400 meters of street infrastructure, whereas, 13 of these buildings held historical significance and could be stated that are almost 200 years old. Mubashar said: “Following the approval of restoration scheme, architectural documentation and rehabilitation proposals were made and 3D scanning of buildings was done to get to know the exact condition of buildings. The project was shared with the Heritage Conservation Board of the WCLA and later the work began, which would be completed by 2024 end and the approximate cost of the project is Rs90 million”. The Project In-Charge said: ”In this project we will be doing the facade and structural rehabilitation of all the properties along with the infrastructure improvements. We will be taking the wiring underground, improve the sanitation and sewerage systems and similarly all open drains will be covered.” Moreover, improvement of street surfacing, illumination and improvement of street lighting and fixation of sign boards for tourists/visitors will also be a part of the project. Director Marketing & Tourism, Tania Qureshi from WCLA explained that the place was well connected with the Masjid Wazir Khan and another historical significance of this area was the shrine of Hazrat Imam Gammo, located to the south of entrance to the Wazir Khan Mosque. “We will be developing a tourist circuit and include this Koocha, which is attractive and holds historic significance in our city guided tours. We will like the tourists to come and see more of the old city and its historic fabric”, Tania explained. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that this was one of the most attractive and interesting Koocha of the Walled City Lahore. “One of its features is the old houses still holding the historic fabric, second is the connection is with the Wazir Khan Masjid and then the close vicinity with the Tomb of Imam Gammo. We are very diligently working on the restoration of this Koocha and we aim to revive it to its original glory. I am sure that once connected in the tourist trail after the rehabilitation, it will be a hotspot for the tourists”, he added. He further said the community of the area was also taken on board and several discussions and design sharing of the interventions was done with them as WCLA works with a participatory approach and involves community in all the works.