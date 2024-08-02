ANTH organises medical camp for people with disabilities

ISLAMABAD - A medical camp organized by Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) and Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) in collaboration with NOWPDP, WWF, and Australian Aid brought much-needed healthcare services to the residents of Farash Town, Islamabad, with a special focus on people with disabilities and the general masses, according to a press release.

The camp provided consultations across various medical fields, including general medicine, general surgery, pediatrics, psychology, nutrition, physical therapy, eye care and dental care. In addition to expert consultations, the camp offered screening services and distributed free medicines to the beneficiaries. Hundreds of people availed themselves of the medical facilities, benefiting from the comprehensive healthcare services provided by a team of dedicated professionals.

Rameez Mumtaz, Operations Head at NOWPDP, expressed gratitude towards ANTH and IMDC for their cooperation and invaluable services to the underprivileged community.

“This camp has made a significant impact on the lives of many individuals who otherwise lack access to essential healthcare services,” he said. Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of Communications at ANTH, highlighted the hospital’s commitment to raising awareness about preventive measures to reduce the burden of diseases in Pakistan.

“Our mission is to promote health and well-being among the masses through such initiatives,” he said. The organizers vowed to continue their collaboration to provide ongoing medical services and support to people with disabilities. This joint effort by ANTH, IMDC, NOWPDP, and WWF underscores their shared dedication to improving healthcare access and outcomes for vulnerable communities, the press release said.