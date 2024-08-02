Conference on ‘gender discrimination in linguistics’ held at Mehran University

HYDERABAD - Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) in collaboration with Centre of English Language and linguistics (Cell) and United States Education Foundation Programme organized a one-day conference on ‘gender discrimination in linguistics. The Vice Chancellor MUET Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali was the chief guest on the occasion while eminent linguistic expert Dr. Ghazala Rehman presided over the conference. Addressing the maiden session Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali said that culture and classical literature formulate all faces of society so we can not explain a specific definition of culture.

He said that societies are not formed in air but being formulated from culture and civilization.

He stressed that demand of gender discrimination in linguistics was highly essential as our idea and culture directly connected with language. He said that Sufi poetry of this region was highly based on gender equality Founder of Sindh Study committee and Director Dr. Ghazala Rehman said that holding such conferences and debates help us to mitigate gender discrimination and jealousy in language. She said that mutual interaction with each other could pave the way of betterment.

Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Professor Dr. Rafique Memon lauded the efforts of Mehran University to hold such conferences. He said that Shakespeare have not used gender equality language in his poetry and narrated with gender discrimination while there are so many examples of gender equality in the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai as Shah Latif has sang loyalty of woman in his poetry. Director Mehran University Cell Dr. Sumaila Memon also spoke on the occasion.

Male/female students of Higher educational institutions displayed their posters mentioning gender equality issues in the conference and received applause from Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Dr. arfique Memon, Dr. Ghazala Rehman, Dr. Fauzia Shamim, Dr. Samina Khokhar and other officers.