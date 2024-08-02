ATC sends accused to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent accused Amna Urooj, involved in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad upon expiry of her two-day physical remand. The investigation officer submitted that a mobile phone and Rs50,000 of the ransom amount had been recovered from the accused. He pleaded with the court to grant a further physical remand of the accused for recovery of the remaining ransom amount. However, the court turned down the request for further physical remand and sent the accused to jail. The court ordered that the accused be produced upon the expiry of the remand term on August 15, and also ordered her medical examination. The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar. The ATC had remanded nine other accused in police custody on a 7-day physical remand in the case.