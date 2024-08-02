Availability of maximum health facilities to be ensured in Attock hospital: Hameed

ATTOCK - Member District Health Monitoring Committee Attock and PML-N local leader Malik Hameed Akbar Khan has said that availability of maximum health facilities will be ensured in DHQ Hospital Attock and said that higher authorities will be informed about the shortage of doctors and paramedics staff.

Malik Hameed visited various departments and wards of the hospital including OPD, emergency, medical wards, trauma center, dialysis center, laboratory and blood bank, medicine counter and other areas. On this occasion, male as well as female patients and their attendants apprised him about paucity of medicine as well as other facilities.

During interaction with the patients Hameed Akbar was informed that in case of fatal emergencies and road accidents, patients are referred to other hospitals in Rawalpindi during which most of the critical patients succumb to injuries on their way to hospital. Hameed Akbar said that patients had lodged complaints about the shortage of medicines and other facilities.

He said people suffering from kidney diseases are facing problems because of shortage of dialysis machines as at present only 11 machines are available and said that soon eight new dialysis machines will be provided.

He advised Medical Superintendent Dr Jawad Elahi to ensure availability of maximum facilities for the patients and also gave directions regarding presence of doctors and other staff round the clock.

He said that he would pay surprise visits during day as well as during nights to check attendance of the staff on duty and availability of other facilities. Earlier, MS Dr Jawad Elahi apprised Mr Hameed Akbar about the facilities being provided to the patients and also apprised about the problems being faced.

He said that only those patients are refered to other hospitals who could not be treated in this hospital because of lack of facilities.