Awareness rally led by MNA Mahesh Malani for “Sarsabz Thar” campaign

HYDERABAD - An awareness rally led by MNA Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani was held in Tharparkar, focusing on the “Sarsabz Thar” campaign. The rally began from the Deputy Commissioner office and concluded at the NADRA office, which was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, officers from various departments and a large number of citizens. Speakers, including Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Abdul Haleem Jagirani and others highlighted the ongoing tree-planting initiative under the “Sarsabz Thar” campaign adding that this initiative aims to combat climate change and rising temperatures, and a target of 200,000 saplings has been set in Tharparkar district which will be completed, and plantations were also being done in villages along with government and non-government institutions established in different cities and villages of the district. They said that keeping in view the threat of drought in the Thar desert, we all need to plant trees and this campaign was not only for environmental improvement but it can make the area of Tharparkar more green.

The “Sarsabz Thar” campaign is an important development to reduce the temperature and deal with the effects of climate change by improving the environment of Thar, they added. Speakers emphasized that the local youth should be encouraged to participate in planting trees In order to improve the environment as well as make Thar green.