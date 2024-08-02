Baloch Yakjehti Committee ends sit-in after successful negotiations

In a significant development, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) ended its sit-in on Thursday night following successful discussions with local officials in Gwadar district.

The BYC announced the cessation of protests in Gwadar and throughout the province after Dr. Mahrang Baloch, representing the protesters, and Gwadar district's deputy commissioner signed an agreement.

The Balochistan Home Ministry issued a declaration stating that internet services have been restored as a result of the agreement between the BYC and local administration. The deputy commissioner added that the ministry committed to reopening all roads for traffic and removing roadblocks. Additionally, it was mentioned that those arrested would be released once the protesters disperse peacefully.

The sit-in began when protesters' convoys were prevented from joining the BYC's Gwadar meeting. Protesters in Mastung, heading to the coastal city for the meeting, were dispersed, resulting in 14 injuries. The closure of the National Highway affected traffic towards Karachi, Khuzdar, Hub, Kalat, Surab, Turbat, Panjgur, and Gwadar. Moreover, roads including the Makran Coastal Highway M8 were closed, causing difficulties for commuters as cargo trucks and passenger cars were stranded at various locations.

The protesters were demanding the recovery of missing persons. Earlier, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove had stated that anti-state agendas were gradually becoming evident, emphasizing that the government was open to dialogue. Langove added that innocent Baloch people were being incited against the state as part of an organized conspiracy, asserting that such conspiracies against Pakistan through violence would ultimately fail.