Beyond Proscribing

The government has proscribed the terrorist Majeed Brigade and Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group (HGBG), and has designated the terminology Fitna al Khawarij for the already outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). There are now a total of 81 such banned factions in Pakistan. The most recent terrorist attacks targeting security personnel were claimed by the HGBG, which has a considerable presence in Afghanistan and is an offshoot of the TTP. Meanwhile, the suicide squad of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the Majeed Brigade, also became active in Balochistan, claiming responsibility for the Gwadar post attack.

It was high time to ban these outfits and declare them illegal. However, the story does not end there. Their operational capacity remains the elephant in the room. Just a day ago, four Levies personnel lost their lives at the hands of these terrorists in separate incidents in Pishin and Khyber District. While the government may stick to new terminology, these groups have ideological support in the border belt and are celebrated in some seminaries as legitimate. This indicates that the problem is complex and requires more than a kinetic response.

The target must be to break the support and financial supply chains that enable these groups to acquire weapons and maintain their operational capacity. The physical presence of the TTP and HGBG in Afghanistan is also a factor that renders most efforts ineffective. Proscribing these groups and using specific terminology in official communication is perhaps a small, inconsequential step. While this step does signal the government and state’s policy, much more needs to be done.

The daily loss of security personnel is a grave setback for Pakistan, and the fight against these groups needs to be more consequential and decisive.