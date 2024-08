KARACHI - Bike snatchers gunned down a youth over resistance and sped the scene, police said on Thursday. According to details, the bike snatchers attempted to snatch Honda CG 125 motorcycle from 30-year-old Bilal. The youth offered resistance after which the bike snatchers shot him dead and sped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case into the incident and have constituted special team to arrest the culprits.