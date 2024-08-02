Friday, August 02, 2024
CCPO chairs Orderly Room to review performance of police officials

August 02, 2024
LAHORE   -   Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired Orderly Room at his office here on Thursday to review the performance of officers and employees from various wings of Lahore Police. The CCPO Lahore heard 1,843 appeals from police employees this year. Warnings were issued for 1,792 appeals involving minor infractions, while 51 appeals were rejected. The Lahore Police Spokesman stated that the purpose of hearing these appeals is to resolve police officers’ and personnel’s issues in a timely manner. The spokesman emphasized that personal hearings of police officers will help discourage the culture of favouritism, with penalties and rewards determined according to rules and regulations. The CCPO Lahore declared that those involved in abuse of authority, violations of the code of conduct or criminal activities do not deserve any leniency.

He stressed that strict departmental action will be taken against those showing negligence or lapses in their duties. Bilal Siddique Kamyana also highlighted that diligent, capable, and honest police employees are assets of the police department.

He urged the police personnel to adopt public service as their motto and contribute to building a safe society by utilizing their professional skills.

