Civil society activists demand special child protection centres in ICT

ISLAMABAD - Civil society activists here on Thursday have demanded the government to ensure child protection and open special centers in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Talking to APP, child rights activist and former NCRC member Dr Rubina Fareed said that it was very crucial to facilitate children and protect them.

Psychologist Dr Bashir Ahmad highlighted that child abuse has created psychological issues protection centers of higher quality can significantly benefit children, for instance, by supporting better social and academic performance, she added.

Children out of home growth in cases involving multiple risk factors, including cases where children faced risks both inside and outside the home, or simply risks outside the home.

He further added that domestic abuse was combined with other factors, particularly emotional abuse and parental mental health (‘complex domestic abuse/risks at home’). There were complexities related to parental mental health, which often involved domestic abuse and substance misuse.

There were concerns relating to family members other than the child or parent (‘concerns about another person’), which tended to co-exist with other risks, including domestic abuse.