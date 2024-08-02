CM directs MPAs, senior minister to oversee water drainage across Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday directed the Assembly Members to oversee the rain water drainage operation. The chief minister directed them to visit the field immediately and undertake the water drainage monitoring process. She directed all the MPAs to visit the small and big cities along with other affected areas to take stock of the latest situation. The CM said, “Swift drainage of rain water should be ensured in every city, street and mohalla for the facilitation of the people across Punjab. Also, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb reached WASA Headquarter office to take stock of the operation “Clean Up”. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood also accompanied. Senior minister inspected the WASA monitoring room. MD WASA Ghuffran Ahmad gave a briefing on the ongoing operation “Clean Up” for early drainage of rain water. She directed the WASA officials to expeditiously complete the operation “Clean Up” task. Marriyum Aurangzeb directed to ensure drainage of rain water from the streets and mohallas without any delay. Meanwhile, The Punjab government carried out the ‘relief and assistance operation’ at a brisk pace owing to 44 years of record-breaking rains in Lahore. On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurengzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman immediately reached the field and undertook visits of Qartaba Chowk, Supreme Court Registry, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulberg, Bhatti Gate, Qadaffi Stadium and other areas. The government teams constituted under the headship of Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb undertook swift actions with regard to water drainage. The rain water was drained out in a record period of time from the hospitals and other areas. These steps were being undertaken in collaboration with WASA, LDA, LWMC and district administration. On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman conducted visits to various areas and oversaw the ‘Clean Up’ operation. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb apprised that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif issued directions to undertake pre-emptive assistance measures owing to extraordinary rains forecast. The joint teams of relevant institutions and district administration are continuously carrying out the assistance operation in an expeditious manner.

On the direction of CM Punjab, provision of water pumps and other necessary machinery has been ensured for timely water drainage. Marriyum Aurangzeb appealed to the citizens for their due cooperation and informed that provision of medicines, treatment vaccines for the biting of poisonous insects have been ensured in the hospitals.