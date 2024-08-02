Comedian Sardar Kamal laid to rest

FAISALABAD - Renowned stage, television and film actor and comedian Sardar Kamal was laid to rest in an ancestral graveyard here on Thursday. The funeral prayers was held at Jamia Mosque Madni, Batala Colony, here. A large number of artists including Nasir Chinioti, Nasim Vicky, Agha Majid, Akram Udas, Saleem Al-Bela, Sakhawat Naz, Hunny Al-Bella, Qaisar Paya, Tasleem Abbas, Mirza Ayyub besides political and social figures and civil society attended the funeral. Sardar Kamal basically belonged to Chak No 76-GB, Satiana Road, Faisalabad and he was presently settled in Iqbal Town, Lahore. He has left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter. He died of cardiac arrest in Lahore some two days back. Sardar Kamal had started his career in 1985 and performed in dozens of TV dramas, comedian programs, stage plays and films.