Company plans oil extraction unit in KP

Peshawar - Carium Innovation Company has expressed interest in setting up a unit for the production of oil used as raw material in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and several other products in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Carium Innovation, a Pakistani company with Chinese shareholders, plans to establish an industrial unit at Gadoon Economic Zone with an initial investment of US$ 1.6 million. Eucalyptus, tobacco, and other herbs would be used as raw materials for the product.

A meeting was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT) with Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher, in the chair. Managing Director Carium Innovation Dr. Sami Iqbal, Director Business Facilitation KP-BoIT Iqbal Sarwar, other board authorities, and representatives from the University of Swabi and concerned departments also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr. Sami Iqbal gave a detailed presentation on the proposed project of extracting oil using modern technology and highlighted its importance and potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He explained that the project would extract oil used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. He further mentioned that local farmers could be trained for the production and development of the required herbs, which the company would procure as raw material.

Dr. Iqbal requested the issuance of the required no objection certificate (NoC) and facilitation in other project phases. Special Assistant Abdul Karim Tordher termed the initiative a unique project and assured that KP-BoIT would provide assistance to the investors. He proposed that the investment group also explore oil extraction from locally available resources such as olive, and utilize suitable land at the University of Swabi and Pehur High Level Canal for medicinal plant production.

The activation of a lab at the University of Swabi and joint efforts with the company were also discussed. Special Assistant Tordher emphasized that various species of medicinal plants are found across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but lack local industries for their utilization.

He stated that the project could significantly contribute to commercial and economic development.