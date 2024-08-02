Countering Digital Terrorism

In the current era of technological advancement, the surge in digitalisation represents a logical evolution. Unlike conventional print and electronic media, informal digital platforms, often known as social media, have become increasingly significant. This phenomenon extends beyond mere relevance; it has transformed into a distinct form of media. This platform is universally accessible, cutting across various social strata, and its utilisation is on the rise. It has empowered individuals, providing them with a voice and a space to raise inquiries, thus fostering a “world of questions” through digital channels.

Although the nature, quality, and volume of these questions—and the ways in which they are articulated—may not consistently conform to established social norms, individuals are challenging the status quo by addressing political, social, administrative, economic, legal, moral, and societal issues at the levels of state, government, and institutions, advocating for alternative systems.

Nonetheless, the army spokesperson’s claim that certain individuals or groups are attempting to create discord between the army, military leadership, and the public via digital media carries some weight, as it threatens the interests of the state. He argues that terrorists and digital terrorists have overlapping goals and are fundamentally similar. Digital media itself is not inherently harmful, and in today’s advanced landscape, it is anticipated that such technology will play a significant role. However, it is crucial to engage in a substantive discussion about whether we are truly harnessing the positive potential of digital media or if we have permitted it to serve as a conduit for negative campaigns and opposition.

In a nation like Pakistan, which is striving to combat extremism and terrorism, “digital terrorism” poses a significant challenge. The state views this as a form of terrorism that facilitates anti-state activities, contributing to the development of a specific narrative. Consequently, digital media is being characterised as a major crisis in Pakistan, prompting concerted efforts to address the issue in ways that do not affect freedom of speech.

DR. ANUM NAZ,

Islamabad.