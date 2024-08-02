Courts, people will decide fate of PTI founder, says Danyal

ISLAMABAD - Leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Member of National Assembly Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Thursday said that PTI’s fate will be decided by the people and the courts of the country. Addressing a press conference here along with MNA Wajiha Qamar, he said that those (PTI) who talk about change and NRO, were once again taking a u-turns. He said that PTI leaders organised the incidents of May 09, and informed that their video statements were on record in which they were provoking public to attack the GHQ if the founder PTI was arrested. He said that the founder of PTI mocked the martyrs and their families by attacking their portraits on May 09.

PML-N, Danyal said that PTI did nothing for the country during their government. Founder PTI gave petrol bombs in the hands of Pakistani youth, and trained them in vandalism and arson, he said. Danyal Chaudhry said that the founder of PTI is reaping the fruit that he sowed and he also stressed that PTI founder should apologize for misleading the Pakistani youth.

Further, he added that Nawaz Sharif always strengthened the country defensively and economically. He clearly said that NRO would not be given to those who conspired to break the country and set it on fire. “There will be no talk with those who do not respect the constitution and parliament. They only want NRO for themselves”, he added. Danyal said that the founder of PTI always tried to expose Pakistan and its people as corrupt all over the world, and unfortunately, he never showed the bright face of Pakistan to the international community.

“True political leaders lead their young generation towards hope and a bright future,” he remarked. He emphasized that there was corruption in every sector during PTI regime.

“We will once again bring the country out of darkness and make it free from terrorism along with the armed forces,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Wajiha Qamar said that PTI is trying to put the judiciary and other institutions under pressure, while on the other hand, they are begging for NRO.

She said the armed forces have separated themselves from politics. She lamented that PTI founder wants to drag the army into politics once again.

“We got the government when the country was on the verge of bankruptcy”, she added. Now the country is going to be economically stable, while they(PTI) want to destabilize it again.