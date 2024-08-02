DC orders swift crackdown on profiteers

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt ((retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has ordered for arrest of shopkeepers who are not complying with the government-fixed prices for poultry products and has also ordered to impose heavily fines on the violators as well. During a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that price control magistrates should be actively involved in the field to bring to justice shopkeepers who were artificially inflating prices. He emphasised that sale of bread at the fixed price should be ensured everywhere and that violations would not be tolerated. The deputy commissioner instructed the price control magistrates to personally visit markets, gather feedback from citizens, and file cases against shopkeepers in markets where price violations are rampant, under the Price Control Act. He made it clear that any area where reports of price violations are received, action would be taken against the relevant magistrate. Furthermore, the deputy commissioner reviewed the progress of registrations on the Socioeconomic Registry and directed Assistant Commissioners to set daily targets for all registration centers and ensure their achievement.