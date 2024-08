RAWALPIND - Dead body of Constable Gulfaraz who was missing for the last two days has been recovered from Sangjani area. He was on leave and went missing from his home town Kharala Kalan in Fatehjang. His was later shifted to PIMS Islamabad. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul visited the crime scene and also visited PIMS where he met the relatives of the deceased constable DPO assured them that the culprits involved in the murder of Constable Gulfaraz will soon be arrested.