ECP orders parties to submit financial statements

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has mandated that all political parties submit their consolidated financial statements by August 29. Parties are required to file their returns using Form D, which must be prepared by a chartered accountant and submitted within 60 days following the end of their financial year. The statements should include details on annual income and expenditure, funding sources, assets, and liabilities.

The ECP also instructed that the audit report accompanying the submission must be signed by an authorized official representing the party leader. Form D, as per the Elections Act, 2017, is available free of charge at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad, as well as at Provincial Election Commission offices in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, and on the ECP website. Additionally, party leaders must include an attested copy of the Auditor’s Membership/Certificate from ICAP and the latest renewal certificate with their submission.