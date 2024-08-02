Excessive Rains

The country is currently experiencing an excessive monsoon downpour, with rains that were once predictable and manageable now becoming more damaging. Even the most resilient infrastructures worldwide have struggled to withstand the catastrophic effects of these heavy rains. New weather patterns mean we are receiving more rainfall, often at unpredictable times of the year. While the damage is inevitable, the administration must remain vigilant to minimise the impact. The Prime Minister’s directive to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is a timely call, as various regions across the country enter the rainy season.

Lahore has received a significant amount of rainfall, and it is expected to continue for several more days. As directed by the PM, the NDMA must maintain constant communication with provincial departments to prevent any unforeseeable damage. The excessive rain season also means that political rivals may attempt to blame each other for poor performance revealed by the continuous downpours. However, this is neither the right time nor the right issue for political point-scoring. The increased severity of rains is due to climate change, and these catastrophes are beyond human control. Going forward, we undoubtedly need more sustainable and resilient infrastructure, a responsibility that applies equally to all provincial governments and ruling parties.

That said, the blame lies equally on all respective disaster management authorities if necessary preparations were not in place, given that the country has been expecting heavier-than-usual rains, a pattern evident since at least 2022. If there are capacity issues, the departments must be gradually equipped by both federal and provincial governments.

Torrential rains and flash floods are likely to become regular occurrences due to climate change. These calamities demand unity and coordinated responses. The human race needs to evolve in response to these challenges, and so must our administrative and political structures.