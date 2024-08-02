Fraudulent Billing

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has released a report with the astonishing finding that all power distribution companies have been over-billing, leading to inflated bills across the country over the past few months. In addition to government-imposed taxes and surcharges, this fraudulent overcharging by these companies is a grave abuse of power that should not go unpunished. This malpractice is a serious crime, particularly as it has driven some individuals to take their own lives over the burden of electricity bills. Suicides over such bills are a slap in the face of all those responsible for over-billing—those who did it intentionally to make extra money.

The government must address this scandal with an iron hand. Beyond the immediate damage, corruption of this magnitude discourages people from paying bills and taxes, eroding their trust in the system and government. If government institutions or their subsidiaries are scamming people—scams that have led to deaths—there is naturally little reason left to trust the government’s administrative machinery.

This scandal exemplifies why people evade taxes and are less motivated to be the responsible citizens they should be. Extending bill payment deadlines and offering compensation are insufficient to make up for the damage and mental toll caused by shockingly high bills. Those in the power distribution companies who ordered and carried out over-billing must be held accountable. NEPRA has already issued show-cause notices, but a thorough inquiry is needed to get to the bottom of this corruption.

While the government is making efforts to convince people to pay taxes, illegitimate over-billing is driving them away from paying bills altogether. Now that this scandal has surfaced, the approach taken by Jamaat-e-Islami and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government—threatening to withhold bill payments—will likely gain more traction. It is unfortunate that a handful of corrupt individuals can inflict such heavy damage and render any attempts at improvement redundant. Unless these individuals are punished, there is little hope for moving forward.