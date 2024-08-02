Gold rates up by Rs1,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,400 and was sold at Rs254,900 on Thursday against its sale at Rs253,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,201 to Rs218,536 from Rs217,335 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs200,324 from Rs199,224, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $17 to $2,432, the association reported.