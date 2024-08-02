Government announces Rs5 million grant for families of missing persons

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced on Friday a grant of Rs5 million for each family affected by . This decision aims to provide critical support to those who have been enduring the pain of a loved one’s disappearance for over five years.

Minister Tarar explained that the issue of is multifaceted, and the government’s historic decision to offer this grant represents a significant step toward alleviating the hardships faced by these families. He emphasized that this financial assistance is intended as support rather than compensation, and should the missing person return, there will be no claim to the grant.

The Rs5 million support package has been approved by the cabinet and is designed to ease the suffering of the bereaved families. The minister also noted that the federal government remains committed to resolving the issue of and has made strides through the Enforced Disappearance Inquiry Commission.

In line with this commitment, the government has launched the 'National Consensus & Legal Resolution (NCLR) of ' initiative to further address the problem. Additionally, the legal framework is being strengthened to enhance efforts in resolving these cases.

It is also worth noting that recent protests by families of in Gwadar have ended following successful negotiations between Dr. Mahrang Baloch of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and the Gwadar District Commissioner.