The current conditions in the country are affecting every citizen, whether prominent or ordinary. The scope of these worsening conditions is rapidly expanding. In such a situation, every thoughtful Pakistani is forced to consider: what will be our fate? Where do the roots of these problems lie? Who has the solution? And where are the true heirs of this country? The answer to all these questions lies in the last one. This country still seems abandoned because its heirs are nowhere to be seen. Every day, the country calls for its heirs to come forward, but no one responds, not even from afar.

If we, as Pakistanis, look inward, we will find that we do not play any role as Pakistanis in our daily lives. We do not consider the country’s assets and resources as our own, and when we vote, we do not think of the country and the nation. We vote based on personal preferences, interests, and relationships. This behaviour is the root of all our problems. Hear the call of the country and come forward as its heirs. Awaken your dormant national sentiments and fulfil your national duties as Pakistanis with full responsibility, or else our story will fade into oblivion.

QASIM ALI QASIM,

Rawalpindi.