Friday, August 02, 2024
Heavy rain lashes different parts of Karachi

Agencies
August 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  Heavy rain lashed various parts of Karachi on Thursday. Significant downpours were reported in areas including MT Khan Road, Sultanabad, Hijrat Colony, and Keamari, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, Safoora Goth, Hasan Square, Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, M.A. Jinnah Road and other parts also experienced significant rainfall.

Nazimabad, Habib Bank Chowrangi, and the SITE Area also received heavy rain. The weather also impacted Landhi, Korangi Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, and the areas around the Airport. Earlier, Met office forecast torrential monsoon rains in the country from 1 August (today) to 6. Under the influence of this weather system, rain with wind or thundershower are expected in Kashmir from 31st July (night) to 06th August with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa districts rainfall is expected from the evening of 01st to 06th August with occasional gaps. Islamabad and Punjab would likely receive  rainfall from 1st to 6th August with scattered heavy and isolated very heavy falls with occasional gaps.

South Punjab districts expected to receive rain with heavy falls from 2nd to 6th August with occasional gaps. Baluchistan and Karachi and other districts of

Sindh will receive rainfall from the evening/night of 02nd to 06th August with occasional gaps.

