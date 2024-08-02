Friday, August 02, 2024
Hurriyat leaders for observing  August 5 as 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

August 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Hurriyat leaders have appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe August 5 as “Youm e Istehsal” (Day of Exploitation) to mark the third anniversary of India’s Hindutva regime’s decision to abrogate Article 370/35-A, which granted special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Ghulam Nabi War, Muhammad Haseeb Wani, Yasmeen Raja, Fareeda Behanji, Muhamamd Aqib and Hafsa Bano, in their statements issued in Srinagar, termed the move a “humiliating assault” on Kashmiris’ identity and territorial integrity. They described it as a deep-rooted conspiracy against the Kashmiri people, aimed at changing the territory’s demography and depriving its people of their resources, jobs, identity and right to self-determination, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The leaders condemned the Indian government’s settler-colonialism policies, including the enactment of anti-Kashmiri laws, and urged the international community to take effective notice of India’s actions in occupied Kashmir. They also denounced the brutal killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by Israel, terming it “state terrorism.”

The Hurriyat leaders extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Shaheed Ismail Haniyeh and the people of Palestine, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and self-determination.

