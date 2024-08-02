IHC issues notices to NAB in second Toshakhana reference

A division bench of IHC conducted hearing of the petition filed by Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi.

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition challenging the arrest of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a second reference regarding Toshakhana gifts. A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of the petition filed by Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, the charge sheet in the old reference against Imran Khan was submitted before the court. At this, Justice Aurangzeb pointed out that the previous charge sheet was limited to graft jewellery.. He remarked that the PTI founder should demonstrate good intentions by cooperating with the investigation. The judge added that the NAB had previously asked you for a jewellery set, but you did not provide it. He continued that even now, you are not offering the gifts and you are taking a very risky approach by not proving your good intentions. Justice Aurangzeb also questioned the PTI founder’s cooperation with the investigation, asking that is it true that you are not joining the investigation?

Later, the bench issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) directing it to submit its reply and deferred the hearing till August 8. Earlier, the petitions against the arrest of PTI Founder and Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case were heard on July 25 by a two-member division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz however, lawyers of PTI founder asked IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq not to hear the case. The lawyers said that the PTI founder had filed a complaint against the IHC Chief Justice in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), so now he should not hear the case and send the case to another bench. Chief Justice Amir Farooq rejected the request to leave the bench due to the filing of the reference and directed the lawyer to present his arguments. Later, a new bench was formed to hear petitions against the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case as Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz went on summer vacation and she is not available to hear the case.