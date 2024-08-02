Independence Day Marathon Race preparations reviewed

LAHORE - Director Admin Dr. M Kaleem, on the instructions of Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, presided over an important meeting in National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. The meeting was convened to review the preparations of Independence Day Marathon and Family Fun Race. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Ata ur Rehman and others attended the meeting in person while all Divisional and District Sports Officers participated online. Addressing the meeting, Director Admin Dr. M Kaleem said that thousands of athletes from all over Punjab will participate in the Jashan-e-Azadi Marathon and Family Fun Race organized by the Sports Department of Punjab.

All the sports officers have started the registration process of Independence Day Marathon and Family Fun Race in their respective districts.

Director Admin Dr. M Kaleem directed the sports officers to make best preparations to make the Jashan-e-Azadi Marathon and Family Fun Race memorable. “Living nations celebrate their festivals in a rich manner”.

He tasked all the sports officers to organize the Jashan-e-Azadi Marathon and Family Fun Race in a befitting manner. “We are quite upbeat that Jashan-e-Azadi Marathon and Family Fun Race will be a memorable event and it will bring out several new talented athletes. This event will prove to be very important for the development of marathon sports in which top athletes of the province are expected to participate”.