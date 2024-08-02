Friday, August 02, 2024
Indian troops martyr 20 Kashmiris  in July: Report

APP
August 02, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred twenty Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the last month of July.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, of those six were martyred by the troops in fake encounters or in custody.

The killing rendered a woman widowed and two children orphaned in July.

During the month, 216 civilians, mostly Hurriyat leaders, activists and lawyers including Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Advocate Nazir Ahmed Roonga; acting Kashmir High Court Association president, Advocate Mian Muzzafar; Bar member and Advocate Mohammad Ashraf Butt; former general secretary of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, were arrested. Many of those arrested were booked under black laws, Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Chinese Embassy donates 20,000 health kits to Baluchistan’s female students

The troops also damaged three houses/structures during 237 cordon and search operations in the month, the report added.

Around a dozen people were injured when Indian police and paramilitary personnel resorted to brute force in the occupied territory during the period.

APP

