Inflation eases to 11.1 percent in July despite govt’s Rs1.8tr tax measures

ISLAMABAD - Inflation eased to 11.1 percent in July this year, despite the federal government introducing significant taxation measures amounting to Rs1.8 trillion in the annual budget for the current fiscal year. After several months of decline, the inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), had risen to 12.6 percent in June. However, it dropped back to 11.1 percent in July, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). For the fiscal year 2024-25, the federal government has set an inflation target of 12 percent.

The latest PBS data shows that month-to-month inflation increased by 2.1 percent in July 2024, compared to a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month and a 3.5 percent rise in July 2023. Urban CPI inflation increased by 13.2 percent year-on-year in June 2024, while rural CPI inflation rose by 8.1 percent. Inflation has been lower than the government’s projections. The Ministry of Finance had estimated inflation to be between 12-13 percent in July 2024 and 11-12 percent in August 2024. The government has recently claimed that the inflation rate is trending toward single-digit territory.

“In June 2024, CPI inflation reached the cusp of the single-digit range (at 12.6 percent) — is heading towards single digits,” said the Ministry of Finance in its Monthly Economic Update & Outlook (July 2024). The inflation has eased despite the federal government had projected to generate around Rs1.8 trillion through new taxation and enforcement measures in order to reach the mammoth tax collection target.

The break-up of inflation of 11.1 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 1.56 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 19.13 percent and 15.94 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 25.3 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 7.05 percent.

Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 18.18 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 11.06 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 10.24 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 11.18 percent in July 2024 as compared to the same month last year.

In rural areas, the food items which saw their prices tomatoes (103.81 percent), milk powder (21.19 percent), pulse gram (13.69 percent), fresh vegetables (11.35 percent), besan (11.11 percent), pulse moong (8.55 percent), wheat flour (8.51 percent), wheat (6.72 percent), potatoes (6.32 percent), gram whole (6.22 percent), fresh fruits (5.30 percent), chicken (4.16 percent), pulse mash (2.54 percent), pulse masoor (2.45 percent), milk fresh (2.45 percent), cooking oil (1.85 percent), rice (1.81 percent), cigarettes (1.80 percent) and sugar (1.72 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of following items enhanced included liquified hydrocarbons (6.98 percent), construction input items (6.50 percent), marriage hall charges (4.30 percent), mechanical services (3.12 percent), cotton cloth (2.79 percent), motor fuels (2.72 percent), furniture and furnishing (2.42 percent), doctor clinic fee (2.19 percent), drugs and medicines (1.58 percent) and construction wage rates (1.48 percent).

In rural areas, prices of the onions have decreased by (10.82 percent) and eggs (1.04 percent). The PBS has claimed that electricity charges declined by (4.19 percent) and transport services by (0.52 percent). In urban areas, prices of following commodities increased including tomatoes (75.82 percent), fresh vegetables (29.71 percent), milk powder (17.34 percent), pulse gram (15.35 percent), besan (13.31 percent), chicken (9.89 percent), pulse moong (8.75 percent), wheat flour (8.23 percent), potatoes (7.91 percent), gram whole (6.76 percent), milk fresh (5.31 percent), wheat (4.85 percent), fresh fruits (4.41 percent), milk products (3.25 percent), wheat products (2.95 percent), honey (2.40 percent), pulse mash (2.28 percent), pulse masoor (2.26 percent), pan prepared (2.09 percent), beverages (1.90 percent), sugar (1.71 percent) and eggs (1.60 percent).