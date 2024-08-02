International Poultry Expo delegation visits SAU, Invites participation in Upcoming event

HYDERABAD - The Chief Organizer of the International Poultry Expo Abdul Hai Mehta, along with a delegation visited the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tondojam. The delegation included Basharat Khaleeq (Convener), Sohail Ahmed (Co-Convener), Safdar Hussain and Dr. Shahid Waheed. According to a SAU spokesperson, the delegation met with the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, extending an invitation to him and the university’s poultry department students and faculty to attend the expo scheduled for September 26-28, 2024, in Lahore. The visit aimed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, providing internship opportunities and career pathways in the poultry sector for students. The Vice Chancellor of SAU Dr. Fateh Mari accepted the invitation and directed relevant authorities to ensure student participation in the event. He apprised the visiting delegation that the university has initiated a BS Poultry degree program, incorporating suggestions from the poultry industry into its curriculum. Abdul Hai Mehta highlighted that the International Poultry Expo 2024 would feature a wide range of participants, including industry professionals, private sector representatives, academia, researchers and students.

He maintained that the expo would open career doors for young people and serve as a significant milestone for the poultry field.

The delegation also met with key faculty members, including Dean Dr. Syed Muhammad Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Nasir Rajput, Chairman of Poultry Department, Dr. Imdad Hussain Leghari and Dr. Gulfam Mughal, to discuss and strengthen collaborative efforts.