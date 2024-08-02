Islam is compatible with nationalism, say speakers

ISLAMABAD - The scholars at a seminar here on Thursday argued that Islam is compatible with nationalism.

The MUSLIM Institute in collaboration with Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia organised a seminar titled “Nation-State, Islam and Democracy: Perspectives from Pakistan and Indonesia”. Chairman Nahdatul Ulema, Indonesia Ulil Abshar Abdalla was chief guest on the occasion. Amongst distinguished speakers were Former Federal Law Minister Ahmer Bilal Soofi, Acting Ambassador of Indonesia Rahmat K. Hindiarta, Amb (R) Tariq Osman Hyder, Adhoc Member Shariat Appellate Bench, Supreme Court Dr Qibla Ayaz, Senior Research Associate MUSLIM Institute Kashif Aslam and Public Relations Associate MUSLIM Institute Asif Tanveer Awan. The speakers emphasized that debates on nation-state and democracy are common in academia and should be discussed. Islamic teachings prioritize a welfare state over a specific governance form, with the rightly guided Caliphs selected through diverse methods suited to societal needs. Governance in Islam is based on clear objectives from Islamic Injunctions and laws. Islamic societies do not permit representatives to create policies against Islamic values, though concessions are allowed in exceptional circumstances.

They said Pakistan, founded on Islamic principles by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, unites diverse cultures and ethnicities. Jinnah advocated for democracy based on Islamic ideals and principles, emphasizing discussions and consultations in state affairs. Debates on nation-state and democracy also require examining post-colonial perspectives. Terms like “expats” vs. “immigrants” and “first world” vs. “third world” reflect biases rooted in Western supremacist philosophies by Kant and Hegel, who influenced liberalism and modern democracy. It is crucial to consider these epistemologies and recognize the rich history of Islam as the common denominator for addressing challenges in Muslim nation-states.

Ambassador of Indonesia remarked that Pakistan and Indonesia are two largest Muslim countries having one of largest democracies. There were deep relations between our founding fathers. Indonesia always tries to take part in creating a peaceful world for all. Muslims have a duty to excel, following Quranic rules and regulations, anwwd to educate people on true Islamic practices in daily life, he said. He was of the view that there are similarities and differences between the two countries.

“Both countries share Sufi traditions and have brotherly relations.” The teachings and essence of Islam are the same globally. Speakers observed that Islam was preached in Indonesia and Pakistan through Sufis, and we remain indebted to them for that. Pakistan and Indonesia together represent the largest Muslim population. If there are misconceptions about Islam, the fault lies with us. The biggest question since September 2001 is whether Islam is compatible with democracy. Indonesia serves as an example that Islam is indeed compatible with democracy. There is also the question of whether nationalism is compatible with Islam. The scholars put forth arguments proving that Islam is compatible with nationalism. However, the concept of nationalism for Muslims is different and that is well explained by Allama Iqbal.