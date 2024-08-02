July sees surge in anti-state violence with 108 dead

ISLAMABAD - After a slight decline in militant attacks during the preceding month, July saw a resurgence in anti-state violence in Pakistan with 79 militant attacks, resulting in 108 deaths and 71 injuries. Compared to June 2024, a 14 percent increase in attacks was recorded and a staggering 80 percent rise in fatalities.

The number of injured rose by 9 percent, according to the statistics released by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank.

In response to the growing threat, Pakistani security forces eliminated at least 50 militants during July, marking a 56 percent increase in militant deaths compared to June 2024, shows the data. The majority of militant attacks occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and its newly merged tribal districts (formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas). Mainland KP experienced 36 attacks, resulting in 60 deaths and 27 injuries. In the tribal districts, 30 people were killed and 18 injured in 26 militant attacks.

Balochistan witnessed 12 militant attacks, causing 12 deaths and 24 injuries. Sindh faced five attacks, resulting in six deaths and two injuries. No militant attacks were reported in Punjab, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The most significant arrest of the month was made by Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department, which apprehended senior Al-Qaeda leader Aminul Haq in an intelligence-based operation on July 18. He was considered a close associate of Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden.

Pakistani security forces also eliminated at least six key TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) commanders in various intelligence-based operations in different parts of the country. Those arrested include Commander Najeeb alias Abdur Rehman and Commander Ishfaq alias Muavia in the Tirah Valley of the Khyber tribal district, Commander Irfan Ullah alias Adnan in Bajaur, Commander Shah Faisal in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, Commander Noor Rahman in North Waziristan, and TTP’s shadow governor of Peshawar Commander Abdur Raheem in Peshawar.