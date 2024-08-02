Friday, August 02, 2024
Karachi teams win National Women's Football Club Championship openers

STAFF REPORT
9:49 PM | August 02, 2024
Sports

The National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 kicked off at Jinnah Sports Complex Islamabad with two matches marking the first day of the final stage.

Karachi United triumphed over Hazara Quetta WFC in the opening match with a commanding 4-0 victory. Sara was the standout player, showcasing her remarkable talent by netting three goals in the 12th, 52nd, and 68th minutes. The fourth goal was an own goal, further sealing Hazara Quetta’s fate.

The second match saw Karachi City FC overpower TWK with an impressive 6-0 win. Zehmina led the charge with two goals, while Nadia, Rameen, Suha and Zulfia each contributed one goal, securing a decisive victory for their side.

STAFF REPORT

Sports

