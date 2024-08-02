Kremlin says F-16s delivered to Ukraine ‘will be shot down’

MOSCOW - The Kremlin said Thursday that any F-16s delivered to Ukraine would be shot down and have little impact on the battlefield, in response to reports that the first fighter jets have arrived. “Their number will gradually decrease, they will be shot down... But of course, these deliveries will not have any significant impact on the development of events on the front,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. For more than two years, Ukraine has pleaded with Western allies for the US-made fighter jets -- long considered the crown jewel in the sprawling list of military hardware Kyiv has sought from its Western backers. For decades, the F-16 has been touted for its precision, speed and range. Kyiv hopes the arrival of the fighters will enable it to better protect itself from Russian bombardment.

Several NATO countries have pledged to supply varying numbers of the fighter jets and have been training Ukrainian pilots and crews for months.

Kremlin declines to comment on possible prisoner swap

The Kremlin declined to comment Thursday when asked about reports that Russia and the West could be gearing up for their biggest prisoner swap since the Cold War. Several prisoners in Russian and Western countries have reportedly been moved from their cells in recent days, fuelling speculation of an imminent exchange. “I still have no comment on this topic,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Among those slated to be part of a potential deal is US reporter Evan Gershkovich, convicted in Russia in July on spying charges slammed as false by the White House. Several others held in Russia’s penal system including opposition figures Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin have also reportedly been moved, possibly in advance of a deal.

Prison transfers are notoriously murky in Russia, where family are not warned in advance and prisoners often lose contact with their lawyers and the outside world for weeks. As a rule, swaps can happen only after a conviction, and the disappearance of several high-profile political prisoners at once is extremely rare.