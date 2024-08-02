Man gunned down

SARGODHA - A man was killed over an issue in Aluwali area in Piplan Police limits here on Thursday. The police said Dalmeer and Khaleel shot dead Alamgir over some issue. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.
