Friday, August 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man gunned down

Agencies
August 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   A man was killed over an issue in Aluwali area in Piplan Police limits here on Thursday. The police said Dalmeer and Khaleel shot dead Alamgir over some issue. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1722480697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024