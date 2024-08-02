Man killed in front of family in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar

KARACHI - A man was shot dead in front of his wife and son by unknown assailants who broke into their home in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area near Northern Bypass, Karachi. The incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Pir Bakhsh Samo Goth locality.

According to an official belonging to the Karachi police, the victim was identified as 32-year-old Nazoolah Mehsud, son of Khan Wali Mehsud.

He was a machine operator at a towel factory and had been residing in Karachi for approximately 16 years. Originally from South Waziristan, Nazoolah moved to Karachi for employment and initially settled in New Karachi. Two months ago, he relocated to Gulshan-e-Maymar with his wife and son, while his other family members remained in New Karachi.

Nazoolah’s younger brother, Nazo Wali Mehsud, told media that he received a distressing call from his sister-in-law informing him of the murder.

Upon reaching the house, he found Nazoolah’s body covered in blood. His sister-in-law recounted that around 11:30 PM, five to six unknown individuals knocked on their door. When Nazoolah opened it, the intruders forced their way in, claiming they had ‘scores to settle’ with him. They then shot Nazoolah in the forehead and fled the scene.

Nazoolah’s brother stated that the family had no known enemies, financial disputes, or controversies related to Nazoolah’s marriage, making the motive behind the attack unclear. The police suspect that the murder might be linked to personal enmity. However, they have launched an investigation to determine the exact motive and apprehend the culprits involved in this brutal killing.