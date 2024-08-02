Minister emphasises livestock, fisheries development

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Fazal Hakeem has stated that livestock are of utmost importance and that the development of livestock and fisheries is among the provincial government’s top priorities. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the ongoing and new projects of the Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperative Fakhr-e-Alam, Director General Livestock Extension Asal Khan, Director General Research Dr. Ejaz Ali, Director General Fisheries Shafi Marwat, and other relevant officials of the department. The Provincial Minister was briefed in detail on new and ongoing projects under the annual development program of the department, as well as other departmental issues.

During the briefing, it was informed that work is in progress on a total of 48 projects related to livestock, fisheries, and cooperatives, including 30 ongoing and 18 new projects, with an estimated cost of Rs 2.7 billion. These new projects include 12 in Livestock Extension, four in Fisheries, and two in Livestock Research.

Director General Fisheries Shafi Marwat stated that currently, 38 dams managed by the Fisheries Department have been leased to private investors for three years under an open bid, generating millions of rupees annually for the government. Plans are underway to build fisheries ponds in the province under the annual development program, with the government covering fifty percent of the expenses incurred on the pond. However, due to the low budget availability of the department in recent years, fish farmers are facing difficulties in paying the arrears.

Provincial Minister Fazal Hakeem assured that this issue would be raised with the Finance Department. He directed the department officers to ensure measures to prevent fishing in rivers and dams through brutal methods, stating that no negligence would be tolerated. He also instructed that the presence of provincial assembly members, national assembly members, tehsil mayors, or chairmen should be ensured at places where fish are released in ponds and rivers for breeding.