Minister vows action against adulteration mafia

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, has reiterated the provincial government’s zero-tolerance policy against the adulteration mafia. He declared that those selling poison in the guise of milk would be dealt with an iron hand, and all food items would be tested in the laboratory to determine their quality and any adulteration. He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the KP Food Authority’s food testing laboratory in Hayatabad.

During the visit, Director General of the Food Authority Wasif Saeed provided the minister with a detailed briefing on the Milko Scan machine. Director Technical Dr Abdul Sattar and other relevant officials were also present. Wasif Saeed explained that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to have the Milko Scan equipment, a modern and high-tech machine capable of conducting a comprehensive and detailed analysis of milk composition. The KP Food Authority has commenced milk testing using this advanced machine.

The Director General mentioned that for the first time, a ten-day milk sample collection and testing campaign was conducted across the province. The milk samples were tested in the laboratory in sterilized bottles and ice boxes, adhering to all SOPs. For the first time, 583 milk samples from across the province were examined using the Milko Scan in the food testing lab.

Minister Zahir Shah Toru commended the Food Authority’s milk sampling campaign, stating that the KP government is making efforts to provide more high-tech machines to increase the testing capacity of the food testing laboratory. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure the testing of oil, ghee, spices, chips, and other food items in laboratories across the province.

The Food Minister further stated that providing quality and healthy food items in the markets is a top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He reiterated that the provincial government believes in zero tolerance against the adulteration mafia and will eradicate them from the province under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.