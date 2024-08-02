Minister welcomes WHO collaboration on health initiatives

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has expressed gratitude for the ongoing collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on various health projects. The minister made these remarks during a meeting with a WHO delegation at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) on Thursday.

Highlighting the provincial government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services, the minister stated, “Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are striving to provide better health facilities to the people.” He emphasized that raising public awareness is crucial for significantly reducing the prevalence of hepatitis in Punjab. “Teamwork is essential to achieve positive outcomes from our policies, and improving the health system is our top priority,” he added. He also mentioned that the scope of hepatitis screening has been expanded throughout the province. He noted the growing challenge of controlling Pakistan’s population and stressed the importance of intensifying screenings for Hepatitis B and C. Dr. Meg Darthy, HIV Global Director from WHO, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting the Punjab Health Department in combating hepatitis. She highlighted that July 28 is recognized globally for raising awareness about hepatitis prevention.The meeting focused on joint efforts and strategies to manage hepatitis in Punjab. The WHO delegation praised the public welfare initiatives led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The WHO delegation included HIV Global Director Dr. Meg Darthy from Geneva, Global Team Leader Dr. Olofnmila, Acting Regional Advisor from WHO EMR Cairo Dr. Shahid Jameel, Dr. Safdar Pasha from WHO Islamabad, and NPO Dr. Irfan Ahmed from WHO Punjab. Deputy Director Punjab AIDS Control Program Dr. Zafar Abbas and PKLI officials were also present at the meeting.

Health minister visits Services Hospital to ensure rainwater drainage

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique conducted a visit to Services Hospital Lahore to assess the arrangements for rainwater drainage and the readiness of medical facilities in the light of the ongoing heavy rains in the city.. The minister toured various wards of the hospital and emphasised that all departments concerned are on high alert to manage rainwater drainage effectively. The minister said, “We are constantly monitoring the water drainage arrangements in the major government hospitals of Lahore to ensure the safety and convenience of patients.

The administration is fully prepared to handle the challenges posed by the heavy and continuous rain.”

The visit included a detailed briefing from Principal SIMS Prof. Zohra Khanum, Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital Dr. Abdul Mudabar, and representatives from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). They discussed measures being taken to prevent water accumulation and ensure smooth hospital operations.

Also present during the visit were Deputy Secretary Waleed Baig, Special Operations Group (SOG) officer Jawad Pirzada, Executive Engineer (XEN) Fahad, and WASA Director Usman. The officials assured the minister of their preparedness and commitment to maintaining hospital facilities during the inclement weather.

The Punjab government continues to prioritise the wellbeing of citizens and patients, with ongoing efforts to manage the impact of the heavy rainfall in the region.