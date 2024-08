The Missing Persons Commission has resolved 8,042 out of 10,311 complaints registered since 2011, leaving 2,269 cases unresolved.

Current reports indicate that 525 of these unresolved cases are still pending in courts. Among the 2,269 open cases, roughly 1,000 involve individuals who have been missing for over five years.

Sources reveal that some of these pending cases involve data on deceased individuals or those currently incarcerated, and some missing persons reports may lack factual basis.